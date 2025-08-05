7 top places to check out for seafood in Sunderland and South Tyneside

2 . Seafood & Steak Co, STACK Seaburn

The owners of Seafood & Steak Co have managed to create a stylish restaurant within the shipping containers at the front of STACK Seaburn. It has much more of a fine dining restaurant feel to the other STACK traders. Expect a great range of seafood and steaks, as the name would suggest, as well as other a la carte options and Sunday lunch. | Sunderland Echo