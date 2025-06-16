The top 10 most affordable chip shops across the UK have been named by loan company MoneyBoat , which includes chippies in locations such as Scarborough, Brighton, and more.

A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day. However, there are many popular dishes to order from the chippie, including jumbo sausages, cod bites, chips and gravy, chips and curry sauce, pizza slices and more.

Whatever your chippie order is, it is always great to find a chip shop which is high in quality but low in price. MoneyBoat analysed Tripadvisor reviews to determine the chip shops with the highest rating for value.

Here are the 10 most affordable chip shops across the UK.

1 . Lifeboat Fish Bar, Scarborough Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough, North Yorkshire has a Tripadvisor 'value' rating of 4.8 and overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.9.

2 . Off The Hook Fish and Chips, Brighton Off The Hook Fish and Chips in Brighton, East Sussex has a Tripadvisor 'value' rating of 4.9 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7.

3 . The Fryer Tuck, Deal The Fryer Tuck in Deal, Kent has a Tripadvisor 'value' rating of 4.9 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7.