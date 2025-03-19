Aldi launches new Easter egg designed by 12-year-old schoolgirl

Naomi Martinez, a 12-year-old girl from Enfield, North London, is set to make her mark on Aldi’s Easter range.

Naomi was crowned winner of the supermarket's first-ever ‘Design an Easter Egg’ competition last year and her colourful Dairyfine Ice Cream Egg (£5.99, 150g) will be landing in Aldi stores nationwide from 23rd March.

Naomi's artistic flair shone through in her design entry which featured a playful ice cream character with a strawberry drizzle. Her creation stood out from hundreds of entries submitted by aspiring Easter Egg designers across the country.

Naomi Martinez reveals her egg.

The judging panel loved Naomi’s description of her Egg, particularly charmed that she wrote: ‘”I made something I thought my little sister would like.”

The generous sentiment combined with her creative vision made Naomi’s design an undeniable winner.

As part of her prize, Naomi, who lives with her mum, dad and sister Karina, received a selection of Easter goodies from Aldi’s range and was invited to the supermarket’s National Head Office in Atherstone to see her winning creation for the first time which was presented by Aldi’s Buying Team.

Made with delicious caramel flavoured chocolate with wafer pieces, topped with colourful strawberry and white chocolate flavoured drizzle, Naomi loved the Egg.

You can pick up the new egg on March 23.

Naomi says: “My little sister loves pink and I thought the cute face would make her laugh. I honestly can’t believe I have won and now everyone will see my design in stores.

“The Egg has turned out better than I could have ever imagined. I love the caramel wafer pieces in the chocolate, and the strawberry and white chocolate topping tastes amazing! It really is a dream come true.”

Naomi’s mum, Louisa, added: “I’m so proud of Naomi for winning Aldi’s Design an Egg competition. She has always been artistic, so it’s amazing to see her talent being recognised. We can’t get over the fact that we’ll see our little girl’s design in our local Aldi. Nevermind that it’ll be in stores all over the country!”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, says: “We were blown away by the creativity and imagination that was shown in the Design an Egg competition entries. Naomi’s ice cream-inspired design is a fantastic example of the kind of fun, unique ideas we love to bring to our customers and we’re looking forward to having her Egg land on shelves this Easter.”

Naomi’s ice-cream themed creation will join Aldi’s extensive Easter Egg line up including the Dairyfine Bubble Tea Egg (£7.99, 215g) and the Dairyfine Curious Inventions Easter Egg (£3.99, 180g), available in stores now.

To try this year’s Easter Egg selection, shoppers can head to Aldi stores now. The Dairyfine Ice Cream Egg will land in stores from 23rd March.