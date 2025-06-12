Aldi launches new premium chouxnuts in trending flavours

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:55 BST

The ultimate sweet treat hybrid is about to hit Aldi’s shelves for the first time and pistachio loving shoppers are bound to be impressed.

The NEW Specially Selected Chouxnuts (£2.99, 2 pack) land in stores nationwide from 11th June, with one of the flavours incorporating the 2025 must have flavour of pistachio.

A luxury treat shoppers will nut want to miss out on is Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Raspberry & Pistachio Chouxnuts (£2.99, 2 pack). Crisp golden choux pastry filled with pistachio mousse and raspberry filling, the decadent delight is hand-finished with Belgian white chocolate drizzle, freeze-dried raspberries and chopped pistachios for that extra crunch.

Aldi launches new premium chouxnuts in trending flavours.

Shoppers looking for a taste of goodness will love Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Banoffee Chouxnuts (£2.99, 2 pack) — the perfect afternoon sweet treat. The indulgent snack boasts choux pastry filled with a banoffee sauce and salted caramel mousse, hand-finished with a Belgian white chocolate drizzle and a dusting of cocoa.

Aldi’s NEW Specially Selected Chouxnuts are available in stores now.

