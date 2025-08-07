Aldi set to open a new store every week in 2025 - full list of confirmed new stores

Find out if Aldi will be opening a store near you 🛒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi has announced it will be opening new stores across the UK

It will also be refurbing existing stores

It is investing £650 million into its openings and refurbishments

Aldi has announced that it will be opening a new store every week for the remainder of 2025.

The discount supermarket has revealed that it will be expanding its store locations, opening brand-new premises across the UK. Alongside the new store locations, Aldi will also be investing into the refurbishment of 35 current stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi set to open a new store every day in 2025 - full list of confirmed new stores | Cerib - stock.adobe.com

The £650 million expansion and refurbishment programme will lead to the creation of around 1,000 new store roles.

From Monday, September 1, Aldi’s store workers across the UK will earn at least £13 an hour – rising to £14.33 within the M25 – as the discount supermarket cements its position as the UK’s highest-paying grocery chain.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to make sure people across the UK have access to affordable, high-quality food, and opening new stores is key to making that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re now opening an average of one new store a week for the rest of 2025, showing just how ambitious our plans are to build a store network that will help us reach millions of new customers. But it’s not just about openings - it’s also about making sure we have the best-paid teams in place to run them.”

The new Aldi stores confirmed for 2025 opening

Airfields, Welsh Road, Deeside

Rockingham Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Fulham Broadway, London

Pacific Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex

Mafon Road, Nelson, Treharris

Ashford, Waterbrook, Kent

Commercial Street, Shoreditch, London

Philadelphia Lane, Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear

Mill Road, Meadowfield, Durham

Pendle Drive, Litherland, Liverpool

Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield

If you’re interested in reading more about Aldi, please check out our story on its five new viral food launches here.