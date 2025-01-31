All 14 new hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in January 2025

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:27 BST

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across January 2025, with all sites getting a perfect score.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Cheviot Court Care Home was awarded a new five star rating following an inspection to kick off the new year.

1. Cheviot Court Care Home

Cheviot Court Care Home was awarded a new five star rating following an inspection to kick off the new year. | Google Maps

Chichester Express on Stanhope Promenade in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection in January.

2. Chichester Express

Chichester Express on Stanhope Promenade in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection in January. | Google

Domino's on South Shields' Prince Edward Road has a five star rating following an inspection in January.

3. Domino's

Domino's on South Shields' Prince Edward Road has a five star rating following an inspection in January. | Google

Hebburn Sports Club has a new five star rating following a recent inspection.

4. Hebburn Sports Club

Hebburn Sports Club has a new five star rating following a recent inspection. | Google

