Every Greggs bakery in South Tyneside, ranked by Google review scores. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

All the Greggs bakeries in South Tyneside - ranked by customers who use them

Some mornings call for a sausage sandwich and there’s nothing better for lunch than a pizza slice, but which is the best Greggs to get them from in the region?

By Jason Button
1 hour ago

It is the question which has stumped residents and visitors of South Tyneside – with so many Greggs in the area, which is rated as the best?

The North East is well known for the bakery so, using Google reviews from customers themselves, we have put together a definitive guide to every Greggs site in South Tyneside so you know the best places to pick up your breakfasts and lunches on the go.

1. Frederick Street, South Shields

The outlet bakery on South Shields' Frederick Street has a 4.6 rating from 51 reviews, making it the best rated Greggs across the region.

2. Prince Edward Road, South Shields

The Greggs branch on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a 4.5 rating from 229 reviews.

3. Bede Trade Park

The Greggs at Bede Trade Park in Jarrow has a 4.4 rating from 377 reviews.

4. The Viking Centre, Jarrow

The Greggs site in Jarrow's Viking Centre has a 4.3 rating from 161 reviews.

