All the restaurants children can eat for free across Tyneside this May half term

These are some of the businesses across Tyneside offering free or £1 meals to kids across half term | Google

Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free or reduced food for children across the region this school holiday.

The ongoing high cost of living in the UK has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2024, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

These are some of the companies with branches across the North East offering free or reduced food for children over the 2025 May half term.

Asda

All Asda cafes are offering a deal for anyone aged 16 or under. They can eat for just 60p throughout May, reduced from the usual discount price of £1.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children are able to get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country. Kids have to be under the age of 16 to eat for free, and you have to purchase an adult breakfast for £10.99.

Breakfast is available from 6:30am until 10:30am midweek and 7am until 11am at the weekend.

Bella Italia

With every adult main course ordered, kids are able to get three courses and a drink for £1. This can be claimed until 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

Brewdog

Children can eat for free with a paying adult at BrewDog bars in England, Scotland and Wales. The offer is available from Saturday, May 24 until Sunday, June 1.

Burger King

Running for the same amount of time as the Brewdog deal, kids can eat for free when an adult meal is purchased through the app.

The deal is available for anyone wanting to purchase a King Junior meal.

Dobbies Garden Centres

Available every day, children can enjoy a children's breakfast with an adult traditional or full breakfast, or a child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course for just £1.

Pausa Cafe at Dunelm

Some Dunelm stores have internal cafes, and those which do are offering a great deal throughout the week. Kids are able to get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spend.

Hungry Horse

Every Monday, children can eat for £1 at Hungry Horse pubs from the kids menu.

Ikea

At Ikea branches across the country kids can enjoy meals from 95p.

Morrisons Cafe

Another supermarket deal says kids can eat for free all day, every day with every adult meal worth over £4.99.

Pizza Express

From Monday, May 26 until Sunday, June 1 you can get a free kids meal with an adult main at Pizza Express.

