All these South Tyneside businesses were given a new food hygiene rating in July 2025

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues throughout July 2025 - with just over a week of the month still to go.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which have been awarded in July 2025.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

South Tyneside July 2025 food hygiene ratings These are all the places that have received a new food hygiene rating in July 2025.

Spar (Marsden Road), South Shields Spar was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 29.

Mortimer Primary School, South Shields Mortimer Primary School was given a 5* hygiene rating following an inspection on July 3.