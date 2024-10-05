Best of South Tyneside: 10 best places to get a curry in the borough as chosen by Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Oct 2024, 12:00 GMT

These are the best places to get a curry in South Tyneside right now, according to locals.

South Tyneside has a wide range of Indian restaurants spread throughout the borough.

Everyone has their own favourite place to get a curry from, whether it is to dine in a restaurant or to grab a takeaway.

We have put together a list of places recommended by our readers via the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

So these are the best places in South Tyneside to get a curry, according to Shields Gazette readers.

1. South Tyneside's best places to get a curry

Radhuni, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.

2. Radhuni

Radhuni, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The Raj, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.

3. The Raj, South Shields

The Raj, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Facebook

Eastern Touch, on Station Approach, in East Boldon

4. Eastern Touch, East Boldon

Eastern Touch, on Station Approach, in East Boldon | Google Maps

