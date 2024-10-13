South Tyneside has a huge variety of places when it comes to the food and drink scene with so many cuisines available to choose from.
But there is one choice that stands out above the rest for many residents in the borough and that is a Sunday lunch/dinner/roast.
Everyone has their own favourite place to get the staple of British cuisine in South Tyneside.
We have put together a list based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.
Here are the 26 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday dinner, according to Shields Gazette readers.
