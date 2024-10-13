Best of South Tyneside: 26 best places for a Sunday roast as chosen by Gazette readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Oct 2024, 12:00 GMT

These are the best places to get a Sunday dinner in South Tyneside right now according to locals.

South Tyneside has a huge variety of places when it comes to the food and drink scene with so many cuisines available to choose from.

But there is one choice that stands out above the rest for many residents in the borough and that is a Sunday lunch/dinner/roast.

Everyone has their own favourite place to get the staple of British cuisine in South Tyneside.

Free email newsletters from the Gazette deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here

We have put together a list based on responses from our readers via our Facebook page.

Here are the 26 best places in South Tyneside to get a Sunday dinner, according to Shields Gazette readers.

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best place to get a Sunday roast in South Tyneside.

1. South Tyneside's best Sunday roasts

Shields Gazette readers have told us what they think is the best place to get a Sunday roast in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Sambuca, Boldon Colliery

Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. The Harbour Lights, South Shields

Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. The Britannia Inn (Toby Carvery), Cleadon

Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday roastSouth TynesideFoodFacebookShields GazetteResidents
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice