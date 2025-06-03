Bill dodgers dined on curry and butter chicken before making off without paying their £58 tab, a restaurant boss has claimed.

The pair enjoyed a meal at Cafe Spice in Darlington, before they left to get cash but failed to return, the owners say.

The suspected dine-and-dashers ordered an array of food, which included a chicken curry and tandoori butter chicken, priced at £11.95 and £12.95 respectively.

The couple also enjoyed special rice, £4.95, onion bhajis, £5.25, a pickle tray, £2.95, chips £3.25, three poppadoms, £2.70, and vegetable samosas, £5.

The meal was washed down with a large Cobra beer, £5.50, and a pint of Pepsi, £4.

Ishy Miah, 22, whose father owns the restaurant said: "It's disgusting, it's theft.

"You wouldn't go into Sainsburys and steal your shopping so why are you coming into the restaurant and stealing the food?

"This isn't the first time it has happened, we had a couple of women run off without paying last year.

"We work really hard and shouldn't have to deal with this.

"They were acting weird and said his card had been eaten by a cash machine and asked to pay via bank transfer.

"But, then he said that wasn't working and he would have to get cash.

"We have received messages since the incident from him saying he will pay but he hasn't.

"We posted it on Facebook to gather more information about them before contacting the police.

"When we reported a dine and dash to the police before they said to put it online to get more information so that's what we're doing."

Cafe Spice has released a statement appealing for information.

The restaurant said: "Imagine adding a bit of spice to your criminal record over a £58 bill. These two lovely folks said they were off to get cash after their card declined—never saw them again.

"Any info would be greatly appreciated".

Durham Police has also been approached for comment.