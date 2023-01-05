Bistro No4 in East Boldon announces closure amid cost of living crisis and encourages diners to support independents

No.4 Bistro in Station Road unveiled a sleek new look in 2020, winning a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice award in 2022, and is one in a string of quality independents in the South Tyneside village.

But today (Thursday, January 5), the team posted a statement on the eatery’s social media platforms announcing its closure.

It reads: “To all our amazing and valued No4 customers, It is with a heavy heart we have to announce the closure of No4 bistro.

"We have owned and operated the business for over 4 years and have had the pleasure of being involved in the lives of so many fantastic people.

"Unfortunately, due to family circumstances and the increased cost (to everything) we feel now is the time to step away.

"The memories we have of you all with stay with us forever; the laughs, the tears…. The spillages and we have been lucky enough to make many friends along the way.

"If there’s one thing I can leave you with after reading this, 2023 is going to be the toughest year on record for the hospitality sector. The extortionate energy prices, the increase in produce costs… to mention only a few factors.

"So can I ask you, as a last No4 request; please, please, please…. Support local businesses.

"Next door to us is a fantastic Italian restaurant, VOLARE. A family run business with amazing food. The guys who own and operate VOLARE are amazing and will do anything to make your meal a special one.

"Just up the road there is BLACKS CORNER. Again, amazing staff and a incredibly nice owner. Visit there to get your small plate fix.

"Our old restaurant (formally La Vina) in Cleadon is planning to open at Easter under new ownership and as a new concept. Please support them, they are a lovely family company also.

"I know times are tough for everyone and supporting local businesses might seem secondary to supporting your own family, but if you do go out for a meal or you do venture out for a drink… please consider the guys above.