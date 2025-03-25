British Street Food Awards heading to Sunderland

The country’s biggest celebration of street food is heading to Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, the Northern heat of the British Street Food Awards will be held on Wearside.

The British Street Food Awards is heading to Sunderland | Submitted

Launched in 2009, the British Street Food Awards recognises the best of the 10,000 new food traders who are selling food on our streets – with the Northern heat of the national competition taking place this May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place within The Fire Station’s Parade Ground, an outdoor space at the back of the venue with its own bar and stage, up to 10 of the best traders from all across the North of England will be trying to win the public vote and impress celebrity judges to make it through to the 2025 British Street Food Awards final.

Taking place from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, the event will feature live music and DJs across the bank holiday courtesy of Sunderland Music City.

The event will be held at The Fire Station's Parade Ground | Sunderland Echo

There will also be a food market, with traders trying to win votes with taster portions and seasonal specials.

The British Street Food Awards have been brought to Sunderland as part of a region-wide partnership between The Fire Station, Food and Drink North East, Sunderland BID, Destination North East, Local Heroes, Sunderland Music City, Sunderland City Council and Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys McKinnel, CEO of Pub Culture, which operates The Fire Station, said: “Working alongside our amazing regional partners, we’re delighted to be able to bring the British Street Food Awards to Sunderland for the first time.

“This is going to be a landmark event for our city and the wider region, with incredible food, live music, and a buzzing atmosphere for all the family in The Parade Ground.”

British Street Foods Awards | Submitted

Richard Johnson, founder of the British Street Food Awards, said: “A British Street Food Award is a prize that genuinely changes lives. Wingmans, big winners in 2017, recently opened up their second ‘proper’ restaurant in Hoxton.

“MEATliquor, who won at the Awards back in 2009 now have nine sites. Bao have five British Street Food Award winners go places, and this year the British Street Food Awards champion will be going to Germany to compete in the grand final of the 2025 European Street Food Awards in Munich.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free tickets for the British Street Food Awards can be claimed via thefirestation.org.uk.

Trader applications are also open and you can apply via the British Street Food Awards website: https://britishstreetfood.co.uk/application-form/