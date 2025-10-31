Celebrate Halloween 2025 with South Tyneside’s 11 ‘most haunted’ pubs

3 . The Grotto, Coast Road, Marsden

The Grotto’s most famous ghost relates to a smuggler named John the Jibber, said to have been murdered by his fellow criminals by being hung in a barrel in a cave close to the present lift shaft and left to starve. Among other ghosts said to make their home in the old tavern include the original owner, Blaster Jack, another smuggler, a black-and-white cat, the daughter of another owner and a poltergeist who haunts the toilets. | Google Maps