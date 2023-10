LU biscuits.

Research shows that it’s the little and everyday surprises that mean more to 46 per cent of people than big, grand gestures.

And the perks of a surprise don’t stop there, with 34 per cent of people preferring to give a surprise than receive. 49 per cent want to show people how much they care for others, 48 per cent to see the joy on a loved ones face and 47 per cent, so their friends and family know they’re loved.

Brits surprise people at a number of different moments, making them smile and making them happier than they would be when:

· Going for a walk 31%

· Finishing household chores 31%

· Having a long soak in the bath 28%

· Cooking a favourite meal 28%

· Watching a favourite TV show 26%

The research was conducted by French biscuit brand LU.

