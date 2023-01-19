News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the top rated Chinese takeaways in South Tyneside.

Chinese New Year is edging closer and there is no better way to celebrate than tucking into a takeaway.

By Jason Button
3 minutes ago

There’s a bunch of great places to get Chinese food across South Shields, Boldon, Jarrow and the surrounding area and these are the highest-rated takeaways and restaurants based on Google reviews from customers.

Chinese New Year is on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and is the year of the rabbit.

1. Ocean Pearl

Ocean Pearl on Prince Edward Road in South Shields has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 274 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Full Circle

Full Circle takeaway on Sunderland Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 17 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Royal China

Royal China takeaway on Ocean Road has a 4.7 rating from 52 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Polaris

Polaris takeaway on Gaskell Avenue in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 13 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

