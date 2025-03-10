Spring has sprung at Costa Coffee with a new menu having launched featuring a raft of exclusive items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa Coffee has unveiled its new Spring menu featuring indulgent new treats and returning favourites which they say are ‘perfect for sunny days, crisp mornings, and everything in between.’

What are the new drinks?

Available nationwide, the new menu includes Costa’s trademark in-store signature coffee range, offering expertly handcrafted beverages made with the iconic Mocha Italia signature taste. “Whether you’re a Cappuccino connoisseur, a Flat White fanatic, or a Latte lover, there’s something to brighten your day in every cup,” read a Costa statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Sandwich | Costa Coffee

For a seasonal twist to classic coffees, they are now also offering Cinnamon Bun syrup described as a ‘subtly sweet, warming flavour is perfect to Costa-mise your hot or iced Latte - ideal for a brisk Spring stroll or a cosy in-store moment.’

The new Iced Whipped Latte in both Caramel and White Chocolate flavours is also available as a permanent fixture on the new menu, alongside Innocent’s new 80ml Immunity Shot1 (Ginger & Turmeric) and Gut Health Shot2 (Calcium & Apple Cider Vinegar), which will be available until April 2nd.

Innocent Immunity Shot Gut Health Shot | Costa Coffee

New and returning food favourites

For savoury lovers, the return of the Nacho Chili Cheese & Chicken Toastie will be welcome news indeed - packed with succulent British roast chicken and gooey chili cheese with nacho cheese sauce, it’s finished with jalapenos on tortilla chips for the ultimate comfort food with a spicy kick.

For anyone looking for a quick bite on the go, the Egg Mayo Sandwich featuring free range egg and seasoned mayonnaise on soft malted bread is a great option, while a sweeter option is the new luxurious Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Sandwich - rich dark chocolate cookies filled with creamy pistachio frosting and hand-finished with pistachio nuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strawberry Vanilla Cake, Triple Chocolate Muffin, and Iced Gingerbread Biscuits | Costa Coffee

Also joining the line up is the new Strawberry and Vanilla Cake, a perfect pastel treat featuring layers of light vanilla sponge, sweet strawberry cream cheese frosting, and fruity strawberry jam - ideal for Spring celebrations.

Two new gingerbread iced biscuits with delightful Easter themed chick designs will also be available alongside a classic Cinnamon Bun decorated with cream cheese icing and dusted with cinnamon powder, and Costa Coffee’s Triple Chocolate Muffin filled with a rich chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate chunks.

‘Spring is a season of joy’

"Spring is a season of joy, and we’re thrilled to bring this vibrant energy to our menu with fresh flavours and comforting favourites to mark the season,” said Costa Coffee's Global Food and Beverage Innovation Director, Nishant Bhatia. “From indulgent new treats like the Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Sandwich to the Nacho Chilli Cheese & Chicken Toastie or our warmly spiced Cinnamon Bun Latte paired with a delicious Cinnamon Bun, every bite and sip adds a touch of springtime magic.

“Whether you’re embracing the fun of Easter gatherings or enjoying the brighter days ahead, our Spring menu is here to make each moment more special.”