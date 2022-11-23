News you can trust since 1849
These are some of the top-rated cosy pubs across South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Cosy pubs: Here are 8 of the best across South Tyneside according to Google reviews

Everyone is looking for somewhere to spend their cold weekends out of the house at this time of year and there are some fantastic options across South Tyneside.

By Jason Button
42 minutes ago

Whether it’s an evening out after work or a quiet Sunday afternoon out the house, this time of year it can be tough to find places to settle in for a drink.

With that in mind, these are some of the top-rated pubs described as ‘cosy’ by Google reviewers across South Tyneside ...

1. Blues Micro Pub

Blues Micro Pub in Whitburn has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google from 79 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The Cask Lounge

The Cask Lounge in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 144 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. The Steamboat

The Steamboat on the banks of the River Tyne in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 560 reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Black Horse

Black Horse on St Nicholas Road in Boldon has a 4.6 rating from 343 reviews.

Photo: Google

