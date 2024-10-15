Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When it comes to pies - no one does it better than delicious everyday food experts, Higgidy.

Packed with top quality ingredients and delivering a burst of irresistible flavour, Higgidy’s six new and improved premium pies include all the top selling favourites, with even tastier recipes, making them even more tempting.

Higgidy’s three meat and three veggie options now include added regenerative flour sourced from Wildfarmed and have no Palm Oil in any of its recipes. The pies can be paired with simple sides to create a quick and easy meal and bring a warm and comforting glow to chillier days and evenings. So, why not Dig Into a Higgidy this Autumn?

Higgidy’s mouth-watering individual 200g meat pie range includes:-

Creamy Chicken and Sauteed Leek Pie with white wine. All-butter shortcrust pastry is filled with delicious 100% British free range chicken breast, sauteed leeks and Dijon mustard, in a creamy crème fraiche and white wine sauce and hand finished with a crisp all-butter pastry lid.

Slow-Braised Steak and Craft Ale Pie with carrots. All-butter shortcrust pastry encases tender, slow cooked 100% (red Tractor Farm Assured) British beef and carrots, in a a rich Sussex ale gravy and hand-finished with an all -butter pastry lid, topped with cracked black pepper and brown linseeds.

Slow-Cooked Steak, Red Wine and Bacon Pie with chestnut mushrooms. All-butter Shortcrust pastry is filled with tender, slow cooked 100% (red Tractor Farm Assured) British Beef, outdoor bred British bacon and chestnut mushrooms in a rich red wine stew and hand-finished with a crisp all-butter puff pastry lid, topped with poppy seeds.

Higgidy’s delicious individual 200g veggie pie range includes:-Spinach, Greek Feta and Pine Nut Pie with roasted red peppers. Our signature all-butter shortcrust pastry is filled with creamy spinach, Greek Feta and a hint of nutmeg, hand-topped with red peppers, even more feta and toasted pine nuts.

Roasted Sweet Potato, Spinach and Feta Pie with Aleppo chilli. All-butter shortcrust pastry with Aleppo chilli and cumin roasted sweet potato, spinach and Greek feta - hand topped with a crunchy pumpkin seed crumb.

Three Cheese, Cauliflower and Broccoli Pie with garlic and thyme crumb. All-butter shortcrust pastry with cauliflower and broccoli in a Cheddar, Red Leicester and Emmental sauce with Dijon Mustard and hand-topped with a garlic and thyme crumb.

200g Higgidy pies are all available in 100% recyclable packaging and are easy to find at major retailers, including Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Ocado, (available in Tesco and Asda early 2025), RRP £3.75.