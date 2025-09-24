In South Shields, there are many fantastic spots for dog walking including the award-winning beach or stunning parks.
But while visiting one of these iconic locations, you may stumble across one of the many pubs South Shields has to offer - and wonder if your dog can join you inside.
Here is your guide to the 10 best dog-friendly pubs in South Shields.
1. The Bamburgh, Bamburgh Avenue
The Bamburgh is a South Shields pub located on Bamburgh Avenue, and operated by Greene King. The pub offers classic pub grub, with stunning views of the sea. Given its location across from coastal route The Leas (an iconic dog walking location), it's a fantastic pub post-dog walk. | Google Maps
2. New Crown Hotel, Mowbray Road
Another coastal spot is the New Crown Hotel, which is operated by Marston’s. The pub serves up plenty of pub grub alongside a wide selection of drinks. Dogs are welcome inside and they even have a ‘wall of fame’ showcasing photographs of dogs who have enjoyed a visit to the pub. | Google Maps
3. The Sanddancer, Sea Road
Situated directly on the beach, award-winning pub The Sanddancer on Sea Road has a wide variety of dishes to choose from with a speciality towards seafood dishes. Dog are welcome in the pub, with many dog owners stopping for a pint during a dog walk along the beach. | Google Maps
4. Harbour Lights Inn, Lawe Road
Harbour Lights Inn on Lawe Road is a cosy pub which celebrates the history of South Shields, with excellent views of the coast. The pub serves up traditional British classics, and is highly praised for its fish dishes. | Google Maps