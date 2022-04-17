Easter Sunday and Monday opening times - Limited opening times for supermarkets, but most McDonalds branches operating at normal hours
As is the case every year, Easter Sunday and bank holiday Monday bring with them altered supermarket opening hours shoppers need to keep an eye on, but for anyone craving a Mcdonalds, you’re in luck.
Shoppers wanting to fit a food shop in over the long Easter weekend will need to keep an eye on changed opening times as supermarkets operate on reduced hours over the bank holidays.
Government rules for shops in England and Wales mean, like on Christmas Day, anywhere over 280 square metres must stay closed on Easter Sunday but are able to fully reopen to shoppers in time for the bank holiday Monday.
However, for anyone craving an Easter McDonalds, most of the fast food restaurants are running on normal hours, meaning you can pick up a Big Mac throughout most of the day.
Below are opening times for supermarkets in Sunderland and South Shields over Easter Sunday and Monday.
Aldi
All Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but reopen to shoppers again from 8am on Easter Monday until 8pm.
Asda
All Asda supermarkets will be shut on Easter Sunday and reopen at either 6am or 7am on Easter Monday until 8pm. To check your local Asda, visit the supermarkets website.
Easter Monday
Asda Sunderland, Leechmere Road Industrial Estate – 7am-8pm
Asda Pennywell – 7am-8pm
Asda Ryhope – 7am-8pm
Asda Boldon – 6am-8pm
Asda Seaham – 7am-8pm
Asda Washington – 6am-8pm
Asda South Shields – 6am-8pm
Asda Hebburn – 7am-8pm
Lidl
All Lidl supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday before reopening on Easter Monday from the hours of 8am until 8pm.
Morrisons
Easter Sunday will see the closure of all Morrison stores, before reopening on reduced hours of 7am-8pm on Easter Monday.
Sainsbury’s
Large Sainsbury's supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller Sainsbury’s locals will be open from 7am-11pm. Supermarkets will then operate from 8am-8pm on Easter Monday.
Tesco
Tesco supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller express stores will be open, operating their normal hours. Supermarkets will then reopen on Easter Monday at reduced times of 8am-6pm.
Despite supermarket closures, most branches of McDonalds will remain open throughout Easter Sunday and Monday.
McDonalds
Most McDonalds are operating their usual hours over the long weekend, with some exceptions closing slightly earlier. Check your local branch on the McDonalds restaurant locator.
Easter Sunday
McDonalds Sunderland Retail Park – 6am-12am
McDonalds High Street West – 7am-9pm
McDonalds Wessington Way – 5am-12am
McDonalds Ryhope – 6am-12am
McDonalds North Moor Road – Open 24 hours
McDonalds South Shields High Street – 7am-10.45am
McDonalds South Shields, Towers Place – Open 24 hours
Easter Monday
McDonalds Sunderland Retail Park – 6am-12am
McDonalds High Street West – 7am-10pm
McDonalds Wessington Way – 5am-12am
McDonalds Ryhope – 6am-12am
McDonalds North Moor Road – Open 24 hours
McDonalds South Shields High Street – 7am-10.45am
McDonalds South Shields, Towers Place – Open 24 hours