Shoppers wanting to fit a food shop in over the long Easter weekend will need to keep an eye on changed opening times as supermarkets operate on reduced hours over the bank holidays.

Government rules for shops in England and Wales mean, like on Christmas Day, anywhere over 280 square metres must stay closed on Easter Sunday but are able to fully reopen to shoppers in time for the bank holiday Monday.

However, for anyone craving an Easter McDonalds, most of the fast food restaurants are running on normal hours, meaning you can pick up a Big Mac throughout most of the day.

Supermarkets will see reduced hours throughout Easter Sunday and Monday

Below are opening times for supermarkets in Sunderland and South Shields over Easter Sunday and Monday.

Aldi

All Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but reopen to shoppers again from 8am on Easter Monday until 8pm.

Asda

McDonald's

All Asda supermarkets will be shut on Easter Sunday and reopen at either 6am or 7am on Easter Monday until 8pm. To check your local Asda, visit the supermarkets website.

Easter Monday

Asda Sunderland, Leechmere Road Industrial Estate – 7am-8pm

Asda Pennywell – 7am-8pm

Asda Ryhope – 7am-8pm

Asda Boldon – 6am-8pm

Asda Seaham – 7am-8pm

Asda Washington – 6am-8pm

Asda South Shields – 6am-8pm

Asda Hebburn – 7am-8pm

Lidl

All Lidl supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday before reopening on Easter Monday from the hours of 8am until 8pm.

Morrisons

Easter Sunday will see the closure of all Morrison stores, before reopening on reduced hours of 7am-8pm on Easter Monday.

Sainsbury’s

Large Sainsbury's supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller Sainsbury’s locals will be open from 7am-11pm. Supermarkets will then operate from 8am-8pm on Easter Monday.

Tesco

Tesco supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller express stores will be open, operating their normal hours. Supermarkets will then reopen on Easter Monday at reduced times of 8am-6pm.

Despite supermarket closures, most branches of McDonalds will remain open throughout Easter Sunday and Monday.

McDonalds

Most McDonalds are operating their usual hours over the long weekend, with some exceptions closing slightly earlier. Check your local branch on the McDonalds restaurant locator.

Easter Sunday

McDonalds Sunderland Retail Park – 6am-12am

McDonalds High Street West – 7am-9pm

McDonalds Wessington Way – 5am-12am

McDonalds Ryhope – 6am-12am

McDonalds North Moor Road – Open 24 hours

McDonalds South Shields High Street – 7am-10.45am

McDonalds South Shields, Towers Place – Open 24 hours

Easter Monday

McDonalds Sunderland Retail Park – 6am-12am

McDonalds High Street West – 7am-10pm

McDonalds Wessington Way – 5am-12am

McDonalds Ryhope – 6am-12am

McDonalds North Moor Road – Open 24 hours

McDonalds South Shields High Street – 7am-10.45am