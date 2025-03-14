Newcastle United fans are returning to Wembley Stadium this weekend - and many are set for a long couple of days in the capital.

For the second time in three years, Newcastle United are in the Carabao Cup final and thousands of Geordies are making their way south.

In addition to Sunday’s Cup Final, fans heading down from the North East are expected to meet at Covent Garden on Saturday night and spend time together before the following day’s action.

This mirrors the meet fans had at Trafalgar Square in 2023, although the central London monument is out of order due to other event taking place on the days surrounding the final.

Alcohol orders are in place across the weekend at sites where fans may meet, including the roads and pedestrian areas around Wembley as well as Covent Garden itself.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We want fans visiting London this weekend to have a great time.

“There is lots of useful advice on the Wembley Stadium website which we’d encourage everyone to read.

“In past years, fans from visiting teams have used Trafalgar Square as a gathering point on Saturdays ahead of a Sunday match. That won’t be possible this weekend as the square will be closed to prepare for an upcoming event. Fans are advised to make alternative arrangements and to do so in advance.

“While we know many fans will be planning to have a drink and enjoy themselves, it’s in everyone’s interest that it doesn’t cross the line from celebration into antisocial or disorderly behaviour. Officers will intervene swiftly if it does.”

“Fans should be aware that Brent Council will be enforcing a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area. It is in place for all events at Wembley Stadium. More information can be found online.

“A Public Space Protection Order is also in place in the Westminster area which covers much of the West End including Covent Garden. It gives police officers and council officials the ability to confiscate alcohol if individuals are being disorderly. More information can be found online.

“We will have officers deployed both in central London and around Wembley Stadium throughout the weekend to provide a reassuring presence and to respond to any incidents. Any fans with concerns shouldn’t hesitate to speak to them.”