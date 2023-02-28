Every business in South Tyneside with a current one star food hygiene rating

These sites were not ranked highly after their last inspections.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

In order of when they were inspected, this is the full list of businesses which have been awarded one star out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Volare Volare on Station Road in Boldon was given a one star rating after an inspection in January 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Pearl Cottage Pearl Cottage Chinese takeaway on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in December 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Arkwrights Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Golden Bull The Golden Bull on Grange Road in Jarrow was awarded a one star rating in October 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales