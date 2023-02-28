News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are all the comapnies in South Tyneside with a current one star food hygiene rating.
These are all the comapnies in South Tyneside with a current one star food hygiene rating.
These are all the comapnies in South Tyneside with a current one star food hygiene rating.

Every business in South Tyneside with a current one star food hygiene rating

These sites were not ranked highly after their last inspections.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
47 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:15pm

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

In order of when they were inspected, this is the full list of businesses which have been awarded one star out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. Volare

Volare on Station Road in Boldon was given a one star rating after an inspection in January 2023.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Pearl Cottage

Pearl Cottage Chinese takeaway on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in December 2022.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Arkwrights

Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Golden Bull

The Golden Bull on Grange Road in Jarrow was awarded a one star rating in October 2022.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
South Tyneside CouncilSouth TynesideFood Standards Agency