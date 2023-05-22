News you can trust since 1849
Every coastline pub in South Shields ranked by Google review scores

We are so lucky to have a stunning coastline in South Shields as well as some amazing pubs which run the length of the seafront.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:55 BST

But which is considered the best? We have taken a look at Google reviews of each coastline pub and bar in South Shields to see which ranks highest.

There are some stunning views from the town’s promenade and there can be no better way to spend a summer afternoon or evening than observing the view with a couple of drinks.

All scores are correct at the time of publishing.

These are how coastline pubs in South Shields rank according to Google reviews.

These are how coastline pubs in South Shields rank according to Google reviews.

The Alum Ale House is a familiar sight for anyone who regularly uses the Shields Ferry. The pub has a 4.5 rating from 614 Google reviews.

The Alum Ale House is a familiar sight for anyone who regularly uses the Shields Ferry. The pub has a 4.5 rating from 614 Google reviews.

Bar 52 has a 4.5 average rating from 50 reviews.

Bar 52 has a 4.5 average rating from 50 reviews.

The Bamburgh has a 4.2 rating from 734 reviews.

The Bamburgh has a 4.2 rating from 734 reviews.

