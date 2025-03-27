Thousands of Newcastle United fans are heading to the streets of Tyneside this weekend, and some sites are getting in on the action.

Eldon Square restaurants are hoping to be a part of fans’ days as they celebrate Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup triumph.

The celebrations will take place across the city centre with an open top bus parade heading from St James Park to the Town Moor where the squad will celebrate their trophy win with thousands of fans.

Eldon Square

All of Newcastle is preparing for the huge event and, although road closures and travel restrictions will be in place across the city centre, plenty of businesses are hoping to be part of fans’ days as they celebrate the club’s first major silverware since 1955.

Some of these sites can be found in Eldon Square, with food and drink sites across the building offering top deals for fans.

Frankie & Benny’s is offering two for one on cocktails and mocktails for anyone wearing black and white on the day of the parade, Saturday, March 29.

Anyone wearing the same colours can get 30% off food at Lebanese site The Bake while Wagamama is offering free Bao Buns through the day of the event.

Free Peroni is on offer at Ask Italian through the day with a bottle available for every main meal purchased.

Fans can also plan a visit to Chiquito this Saturday, where you can enjoy delicious 2-4-1 cocktails all day, while anyone wearing black and white can get 10% off their food.

Anyone wanting to prepare for a potential hangover, or simply pick up any additional suppliments can head to Holland and Barrett in Eldon Square. Anyone wearing black and white can enjoy 20% off.

Anyone wearing the club colours can also get a free goodie bag, worth £18 after any £50 spend at Molton Brown.

Eldon Square itself is also offering a top offer. Any fans who take a photo next to the black and white drapes and balloon arch in Chevy Chase and tag the shopping centre on Instagram and/or Facebook to be in with the chance of winning a Newcastle shirt, £100 Eldon Square gift card and £25 Frankie & Benny’s voucher.

