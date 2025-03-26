Wetherspoon will remove three of its popular dishes this May as part of its menu update.
Customers at the pub chain - known by many as Spoons - will not be able to order steak, gammon or mixed grills from May 14 and, as a result, Wetherspoons will no longer run its Tuesday Steak Club deal.
The changes will affect branches across the UK, including the Tyne and Wear locations below.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.