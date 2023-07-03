Every new food hygiene rating given to businesses across South Tyneside in June 2023

Inspectors have been hard at work over the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for all the South Tyneside businesses which were inspected across June 2023.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . These are some of the sites where new food hygiene ratings were awarded in June 2023 These are some of the sites where new food hygiene ratings were awarded in June 2023 Photo: Google/Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . CafeDirect CafeDirect on Portberry Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hadrian Primary School Hadrian Primary School on Baring Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Laygate School Laygate School in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales