Every new food hygiene rating given to businesses across South Tyneside in June 2023

Inspectors have been hard at work over the last few weeks.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:49 BST

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for all the South Tyneside businesses which were inspected across June 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

These are some of the sites where new food hygiene ratings were awarded in June 2023

These are some of the sites where new food hygiene ratings were awarded in June 2023

These are some of the sites where new food hygiene ratings were awarded in June 2023 Photo: Google/Photojoiner

CafeDirect on Portberry Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month.

CafeDirect

CafeDirect on Portberry Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google

Hadrian Primary School on Baring Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month.

Hadrian Primary School

Hadrian Primary School on Baring Street in South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google

Laygate School in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

Laygate School

Laygate School in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google

