News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
These are the sites which were awarded new food hygiene ratings in April 2023.These are the sites which were awarded new food hygiene ratings in April 2023.
These are the sites which were awarded new food hygiene ratings in April 2023.

Every new food hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in April 2023

Inspectors have been busy again over the last few weeks.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are the new ratings for all the businesses which were inspected across April 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Kev's Ices, which is registered at a property on Burnside in Jarrow was awarded a five star rating in April.

1. Kev's Ices

Kev's Ices, which is registered at a property on Burnside in Jarrow was awarded a five star rating in April. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Little Haven Hotel on South Shields' coastline was awarded a five star ratng following an inspection last month.

2. Little Haven Hotel

Little Haven Hotel on South Shields' coastline was awarded a five star ratng following an inspection last month. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Star of India on Coast Road has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

3. Star of India

Star of India on Coast Road has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
South Shields' Temple Park Leisure Centre was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in April.

4. Temple Park Leisure Centre

South Shields' Temple Park Leisure Centre was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in April. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:InspectorsSouth Tyneside CouncilSouth TynesideFood Standards Agency