Every new food hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in April 2023

Inspectors have been busy again over the last few weeks.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are the new ratings for all the businesses which were inspected across April 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Kev's Ices Kev's Ices, which is registered at a property on Burnside in Jarrow was awarded a five star rating in April. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Little Haven Hotel Little Haven Hotel on South Shields' coastline was awarded a five star ratng following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Star of India Star of India on Coast Road has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Temple Park Leisure Centre South Shields' Temple Park Leisure Centre was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in April. Photo: Google Photo Sales