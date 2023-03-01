Inspectors have been giving out new ratings over the last month.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are the new ratings for all the businesses which were inspected across February 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Curry Me Away Curry Me Away in Bladen Street Industrial Estate in Jarrow has a four star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Palmers Dene Palmers Dene Care Home was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Papa John's The new Papa John's site in Prince Edward Road was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Grill House Grill House is a kabab van found on Station Road in South Shields. It was awarded a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales