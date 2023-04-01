Every new food hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in March 2023

Inspectors have been giving out new ratings over the last month.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are the new ratings for all the businesses which were inspected across March 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Man V Food Man V Food on Hudson Street, South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection this month.

Sodexo, Ridgeway Primary Academy Sodexo at Ridgeway Primary Academy, South Shields was awarded a five star rating following an inspection in March.

The Potting Shed, Green Fingers Garden Centre The Potting Shed at Green Fingers Garden Centre, South Shields has a five star rating following a March inspection.

Premier Express The Premier Express on Frederick Street, South Shields was awarded a five star rating in March.