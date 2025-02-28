Every new hygiene rating awarded to South Tyneside businesses in February inlcuding popular family pub

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across February 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

A real East Boldon landmark, Blacks Corner was awarded a new five star rating following an inspection in February.

1. Blacks Corner

A real East Boldon landmark, Blacks Corner was awarded a new five star rating following an inspection in February. Photo: Frank Reid

Da Vinci's on Ocean Road in South Shields was also awarded a five star rating in February.

2. Da Vinci's

Da Vinci's on Ocean Road in South Shields was also awarded a five star rating in February. Photo: Google

De Giorgio Butchers in Cleadon was awarded a five star rating in February .

3. De Giorgio Butchers

De Giorgio Butchers in Cleadon was awarded a five star rating in February . Photo: Google

Epinay Cafe within the school of the same name was also awarded top marks.

4. Epinay Cafe

Epinay Cafe within the school of the same name was also awarded top marks. | Google Maps

