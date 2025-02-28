The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across February 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Blacks Corner A real East Boldon landmark, Blacks Corner was awarded a new five star rating following an inspection in February.

Da Vinci's Da Vinci's on Ocean Road in South Shields was also awarded a five star rating in February.

De Giorgio Butchers De Giorgio Butchers in Cleadon was awarded a five star rating in February .