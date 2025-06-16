South Tyneside Council’s food safety inspectors have been out at a number of venues in the borough over the course of May 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across May 2025.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

South Tyneside food hygiene ratings in May 2025 These are all the places in South Tyneside that received a food hygiene rating in May 2025.

Into the Woods Family Café, South Shields Into the Woods Family Café, on Beach Road, has been given a 5* rating following an inspection on May 22.

Jarrow Cross School, Jarrow Jarrow Cross School, on Borough Road, has been given a 5* rating following an inspection on May 14.