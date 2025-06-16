Every new hygiene rating awarded to South Tyneside businesses in May 2025 - including a two star

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:31 BST

A number of South Tyneside venues have received a new food hygiene rating.

South Tyneside Council’s food safety inspectors have been out at a number of venues in the borough over the course of May 2025.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across May 2025.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

These are all the places in South Tyneside that received a food hygiene rating in May 2025.

1. South Tyneside food hygiene ratings in May 2025

These are all the places in South Tyneside that received a food hygiene rating in May 2025. | Google Maps

Into the Woods Family Café, on Beach Road, has been given a 5* rating following an inspection on May 22.

2. Into the Woods Family Café, South Shields

Jarrow Cross School, on Borough Road, has been given a 5* rating following an inspection on May 14.

3. Jarrow Cross School, Jarrow

Dicksons, on Whiteleas Way, has been given a 5* rating following an inspection on May 1.

4. Dicksons, South Shields

