Every new hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in February so far

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across the first two weeks of February.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Di Giorgio Butchers Di Giorgio Butchers on East Street in Whitburn has a five star rating following a February inspection. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Epinay Cafe Epinay Cafe within the school of the same name on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was also recently awarded a top rating. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Fit Belli Deli Hebburn's Fit Belli Deli on Glen Street was also awarded top marks. | Google Photo Sales