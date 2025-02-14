Every new hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in February so far

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:21 BST

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last couple of weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across the first two weeks of February.

Visit the Shields Gazette’s newsletter page to sign up for our range of free news and sport emails

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Di Giorgio Butchers on East Street in Whitburn has a five star rating following a February inspection.

1. Di Giorgio Butchers

Di Giorgio Butchers on East Street in Whitburn has a five star rating following a February inspection. | Google

Photo Sales
Epinay Cafe within the school of the same name on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was also recently awarded a top rating.

2. Epinay Cafe

Epinay Cafe within the school of the same name on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was also recently awarded a top rating. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hebburn's Fit Belli Deli on Glen Street was also awarded top marks.

3. Fit Belli Deli

Hebburn's Fit Belli Deli on Glen Street was also awarded top marks. | Google

Photo Sales
The Asda supermarket on Hebburn's Station Road was awarded a new five star hygiene rating at the start of the month.

4. Asda Hebburn

The Asda supermarket on Hebburn's Station Road was awarded a new five star hygiene rating at the start of the month. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideFood hygiene ratingsSouth Tyneside CouncilShields GazetteFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice