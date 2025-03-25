Every new hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in March 2025 so far

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:07 BST

Food hygiene inspectors have visited a number of South Tyneside venues throughout March.

South Tyneside Council’s food safety team regularly visit restaurants, shops, takeaways, businesses and more to carry out hygiene assessments.

So far in March, inspectors have visited a fish and chip shop, a mosque, and a golf club here in the borough.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Businesses are rating from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All the information has come from the Food Standards Agency at: https://www.food.gov.uk/.

Take a look at the South Tyneside businesses that have been inspected so far in March 2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

These are all the food hygiene ratings so far from March 2025.

1. South Tyneside food hygiene ratings

These are all the food hygiene ratings so far from March 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Shergill Fish and Chips, on Stanhope Road, has a 5* rating following a March inspection.

2. Shergill Fish and Chips, South Shields

Shergill Fish and Chips, on Stanhope Road, has a 5* rating following a March inspection. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Al-Azhar Mosque, on Laygate, has a 5* rating following a March inspection.

3. Al-Azhar Mosque, South Shields

Al-Azhar Mosque, on Laygate, has a 5* rating following a March inspection. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Beehive Inn, on Mile End Road, has a 5* rating following a March inspection.

4. The Beehive Inn, South Shields

The Beehive Inn, on Mile End Road, has a 5* rating following a March inspection. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSouth Tyneside CouncilRestaurantsFood Standards AgencyInspectors
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice