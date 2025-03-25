Every new hygiene rating given to South Tyneside businesses in March 2025 so far

South Tyneside Council’s food safety team regularly visit restaurants, shops, takeaways, businesses and more to carry out hygiene assessments.

So far in March, inspectors have visited a fish and chip shop, a mosque, and a golf club here in the borough.

Businesses are rating from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All the information has come from the Food Standards Agency at: https://www.food.gov.uk/.

Take a look at the South Tyneside businesses that have been inspected so far in March 2025.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . South Tyneside food hygiene ratings These are all the food hygiene ratings so far from March 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Shergill Fish and Chips, South Shields Shergill Fish and Chips, on Stanhope Road, has a 5* rating following a March inspection. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Al-Azhar Mosque, South Shields Al-Azhar Mosque, on Laygate, has a 5* rating following a March inspection. | Google Maps Photo Sales