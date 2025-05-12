Every North East pub offering free pints this week as chain celebrates 10 year anniversary

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:30 BST

A pub chain is giving away 10,000 free drinks this week as part of an anniversary celebration.

The Craft Union pub company are set to hand out a free drink to each guest on Wednesday 14th May while stocks last.

These guests can choose from a pint of Birra Moretti, a single Gordons and mixer, or a regular glass Coca-Cola product such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, or Schweppes Lemonade.

One lucky guest will also end the week £10,000 richer with a huge cash giveaway up for grabs. Every pint purchased on the day will come with a QR code giving guests the chance to enter the big birthday giveaway. The winner will be contacted the following day.

Check out the full list of Craft Union pubs in the North East below.

1. The Alexandra, North Shields

2. The Black Horse, Monkseaton

3. The Market Tavern, Chester-le-Street

4. The High Crown, Chester-le-Street

