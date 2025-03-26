Every pub on the Newcastle United Carabao Cup bus route through the city centre

If we thought the city was busy with drinkers on most weekends, or even the evening following Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win earlier this month, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The club and Newcastle City Council announced plans for a celebration on the Town Moor soon after the final at Wembley, with an open top bus tour of the city being swiftly arranged with fans desperate for more opportunities to see the squad and trophy.

The parade is expected to start at 4pm and head from St James Park to the Town Moor for the main part of the celebration.

With no alcohol allowed on the Town Moor, it is thought some fans will soak up the atmosphere in the city before heading over to the main event.

With that in mind, these are all the pubs the Newcastle United parade bus is expected to drive past this Saturday.

1 . St James Park Stack The route will start at St James Park, passing the city's newest Stack site. | Newcastle United Photo Sales

2 . Shearer's Bar Situated underneath the iconic Gallowgate End, the recently renamed Shearers' will also overlook the start of the parade route. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Shark Club Newcastle's Shark Club is on the other side of the road. | Google Photo Sales