Every restaurant and cafe on South Shields' Ocean Road with a perfect five star food hygiene rating
There are plenty of cafes and restaurants along the popular road, but how many have been given the full five stars?
South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.
These are all the ratings for sites along Ocean Road in South Shields.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.