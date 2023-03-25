There are plenty of cafes and restaurants along the popular road, but how many have been given the full five stars?

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out.

These are all the ratings for sites along Ocean Road in South Shields.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Ocean Road Community Centre Ocean Road Community Centre has a perfect rating following an inspection in July 2021.

The Victorian Pantry The Victorian Pantry in South Shields Museum and Art Gallery has a five star rating following an inspection in February 2020.

Avocet Guest House Avocet Guest House has a five star rating following an inspection in March 2016.

Beechwood Guest House Beechwood Guest House has a five star rating following an inspection in April 2011.