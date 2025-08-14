Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues in the borough over the course of the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which have been awarded in recent weeks.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

South Tyneside food hygiene ratings

The New Lookout, South Shields The New Lookout, on Fort Street, in South Shields, received a 4* food hygiene rating on July 8.

The Cottage Tavern, Cleadon The Cottage Tavern, on Shields Road, in Cleadon, received a 2* food hygiene rating on July 7.