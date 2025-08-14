Food safety inspectors rate 12 South Tyneside businesses - here's their verdict including a 1* star rating

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:01 BST

These are all the South Tyneside businesses to have recently received a new food hygiene rating.

Food safety inspectors have visited a variety of venues in the borough over the course of the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give food hygiene ratings following assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which have been awarded in recent weeks.

All information is correct at the time of writing, according to the Food Standards Agency.

1. South Tyneside food hygiene ratings

The New Lookout, on Fort Street, in South Shields, received a 4* food hygiene rating on July 8.

2. The New Lookout, South Shields

The New Lookout, on Fort Street, in South Shields, received a 4* food hygiene rating on July 8. | Google Maps

The Cottage Tavern, on Shields Road, in Cleadon, received a 2* food hygiene rating on July 7.

3. The Cottage Tavern, Cleadon

The Cottage Tavern, on Shields Road, in Cleadon, received a 2* food hygiene rating on July 7. | Google Maps

Coffee Lover, on Dickens Avenue, in South Shields, received a 3* food hygiene rating on July 4.

4. Coffee Lover, South Shields

Coffee Lover, on Dickens Avenue, in South Shields, received a 3* food hygiene rating on July 4. | Google Maps

