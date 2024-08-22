Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate your GCSE results with a free meal 🍴

Restaurants across the country are offering free food to GCSE students on results day

Participating restaurants include Nando’s, Las Iguanas, Frankie & Benny’s and more

At most establishments, students must show their results to claim the free food

Secondary school students have been working hard in revising for and taking their GCSE exams, and are set to find out their results on Thursday, August 22.

To celebrate the hard work and determination of GCSE pupils, various restaurants across the country are offering free food to them on results day.

Here is a list of a few places to visit for a free meal on GCSE results day.

Las Iguanas

Mexican restaurant Las Iguanas are giving away a free portion of nachos as well as 40% off the next meal to GCSE students dining in the restaurant on results day and until Saturday, August 31. To redeem, pupils must show their GCSE certificate. The 40% discount is available when registered on the Las Iguanas app.

Frankie & Benny’s

Legendary Italian-American restaurant Frankie & Benny’s is offering a free margherita or pepperoni pizza to students on results day, with gluten-free and vegan options also available. To redeem, GCSE students must show their results. However, only 50 pizzas have been allocated per restaurant, so the offer is only available while stocks last.

Nando’s

Iconic chicken restaurant Nando’s is offering students a free ¼ chicken or starter meal on results day. To redeem the offer, GCSE students must spend £7 or more, and show their results.

Chiquito

Tex-Mex restaurant Chiquito is offering GCSE students one free portion of loaded nachos, which are available with either a chicken or chorizo topping or a pibil pulled jackfruit topping. To redeem, students must show their results and student ID, as well as purchase a large soft drink. There are only 50 portions available at each restaurant, so the offer is only available while stocks last.

Bill’s

Bill’s is offering free desserts to GCSE students this results day who order a main meal or brunch. To claim, students must show their GCSE results and book in advance.

Wildwood

Italian restaurant Wildwood is offering a free meal to GCSE students on results day. The meals available to choose from include a garlic rosemary bread, classic margherita or spaghetti pomodoro. To claim, students must show their results, student ID and spend a minimum of £7.

