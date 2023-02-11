If you're completely stuck on what to give your loved one as a Valentine’s Day gift this year, North East-based bakery chain Greggs may have the perfect gift for you to give.

With many Greggs shops dotted around the North East, including a few situated very close together in South Shields, Newcastle and Sunderland city centres, the North East have proved to absolutely love a sweet or savoury treat from the bakery chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greggs have a selection of gift cards that can be bought in-store, to load with money and give to a loved one. However, in February they release special Valentine’s Day gift cards as well as e-cards which can be purchased online.

Signage is pictured outside a branch of the bakery chain Greggs inside London Bridge station on November 14, 2020. - Greggs has announced plans to cut over 800 jobs as a result of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

The two Valentine’s Day gift card designs are different. The first one a red card with the words: “You make my sausage roll”, alongside a photo of (of course) a sausage roll.

The second gift card is pink, with images of pink, red and white hearts. The words on this card read: “You. Me. And Greggs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gift cards can be loaded with as little as £5, and as much as £50.

To purchase a gift card, you can visit a Greggs store or buy online here.

Greggs also have a delicious menu of hot and cold items, and have recently introduced hot sweet treats as a permanent menu option.