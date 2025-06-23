Google reviews reveal 27 of the best beer gardens in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:37 BST

Summer is here and what better way to celebrate than in a beer garden.

The British summer and beer gardens just go hand in hand, especially here in South Tyneside.

We all have our favourite pubs in the borough but we wanted to gather what others thought.

So these are 27 of the best pubs with beer gardens in South Tyneside, all ranked by Google reviews.

Take a look!

1. Best rated South Tyneside beer gardens

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn, has a 4.9* rating from 119 reviews.

2. The Blues Micro Pub, Whitburn.

Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn, has a 4.9* rating from 119 reviews. | National World

Tams Bar, on the Tyne Point Industrial Estate, in Jarrow has a 4.9* rating from 11 reviews.

3. Tams Bar, Jarrow

Tams Bar, on the Tyne Point Industrial Estate, in Jarrow has a 4.9* rating from 11 reviews. | Google Maps

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields has a 4.8* rating from 207 reviews.

4. The Cask Lounge, South Shields

The Cask Lounge, on Charlotte Street, in South Shields has a 4.8* rating from 207 reviews. | Google Maps

