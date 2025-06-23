Google reviews reveal 27 of the best beer gardens in South Tyneside

The British summer and beer gardens just go hand in hand, especially here in South Tyneside.

We all have our favourite pubs in the borough but we wanted to gather what others thought.

So these are 27 of the best pubs with beer gardens in South Tyneside, all ranked by Google reviews.

Take a look!

1 . Best rated South Tyneside beer gardens These are the best pubs with beer gardens in South Tyneside, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Blues Micro Pub, Whitburn. Blue's Micro Pub, on Percy Terrace, in Whitburn, has a 4.9* rating from 119 reviews. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Tams Bar, Jarrow Tams Bar, on the Tyne Point Industrial Estate, in Jarrow has a 4.9* rating from 11 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales