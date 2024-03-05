Gopuff launches foodie legends: Be the first to explore home-grown artisan producers.

Gopuff is the only grocery service to offer these brands in one place, delivering new tastes you won’t see in any supermarket, in minutes.

If you’re an early adopter of hot new trends before they hit the supermarkets, Foodie Legends is perfect for you, and you won’t be able to find any of them in Waitrose. To complement, the range also includes some established award-winning producers that are now available for speedy delivery on the platform.

Unearth these home-grown heroes that have created high-quality produce that are perfect on their own, as ingredients, or to accompany each other. From meat and fish, dairy products, vegetables and fruit, to indulgent treats - there is something for even the most discerning of palates.

Gopuff’s Foodie Legends Range includes:

All Things Butter

Finest organic butter in a range of flavours including chilli, garlic and herb, salted and more

Happy Endings

Iconic ice cream sandwiches made in East London, with a retro feel and a cult following on social media

Cheesegeek

The founders featured on Dragon’s Den and secured investment by Steven Bartlett, host of ‘The Diary of a CEO’. They’re modern cheesemongers with an emphasis on British artisan producers

Wholegood Organic

Offering biodynamic, organic, and conventional fruit and vegetables

Farmisons

The finest beef, pork, lamb, and poultry from the British Isles

Hidden Fruits

Fresh British raspberries, frozen, coated in white & milk Belgian chocolate

The Fish Society

The premier fishmonger offering speciality and luxury fish and seafood

Press

Fresh & nutritious cold-pressed juices, cleanses & healthy foods

Sugar

Small batch, baked to order brownies made with the highest quality ingredients

The new range is in response to Gopuff seeing a 90% increase in orders of premium brands, and a 76% rise in orders containing organic groceries. Paying close attention to the wants and needs of their customer base, Gopuff have introduced the new range is to meet demands of affluent shoppers using the app and wanting to be the first to try exciting new brands.

Gopuff has established itself as a launching pad for emerging food & drink brands, constantly looking for new creations that bring something fresh and exciting to customers’ tables, whether that be a novel flavour or unique packaging. By creating awareness for younger brands that are challenging the status quo, the platform has become the go-to destination for foodies wanting to try new creations.

To celebrate the launch, for customers purchasing these products, upon delivery they will qualify for a chance to win £5,000 cash and a 25% chance of an instant free product.

How to order:

Download the app, and sign-up with your postcode.

Search for Foodie Legends in the app, or visit https://www.gopuff.com/gb/c/foodie-legends-you-cant-find-at-waitrose/dm15744

Order minimum one product from the nine participating brands to your door

Check the card in your delivery bag to see if you have won an instant prize, or collect three matching stickers to win £15 credit