‘Great so far’ - A popular North East chef has taken on a second West Boldon pub

A longstanding Boldon chef has launched a brand new venture.

Pete Zulu, who is originally from Sunderland but now lives in East Boldon, has launched a brand new restaurant in the form of Fireplace Pizza at The Wheatsheaf.

The former Toy Dolls singer turned chef has took over The Black Horse, on Rectory Bank, in West Boldon, 21 years ago and he has now taken over The Wheatsheaf, just opposite the pub, on St Nicholas Road.

Given the close proximity of both venues, Pete didn’t want to offer the same food so opted to launch a pizza restaurant at The Wheatsheaf, despite revealing he had never made a pizza until around three weeks ago.

When speaking about his new culinary adventure, Pete gave a nod to Sunderland’s popular Wildfire Pizza as an inspiration for the restaurant.

He said: “We’ve been at The Black Horse for 21 years and in that time, there has probably been five different people who’ve had this over the years and never really made it work.

“So I thought that I’d give it a go but there wasn’t any point in doing the same food as The Black Horse so I settled on pizzas, as long as they are done well.

“Wildfire Pizza, in Sunderland, is very much the benchmark for this sort of thing and that is what I’m aiming for - so this is our third week and it is going alright.

“I didn’t want it to be busy from the off, I wanted a gentle launch because up until about three weeks ago, I’d never made a pizza before in my life.

“We’re trying to make it all a bit interesting, there is obviously a few standard pizzas on the menu but the one I love the most, we called it the ‘Jesus Crust’.

“It is a seafood pizza and I was warned that fish on a pizza never does well but it is one of the best sellers - it looks spectacular.”

Pete has also revealed that the response to the new pizza venue has been a positive one, with members of the public keen to get involved and give the pub a good atmosphere.

He added: “We’ve been spending a lot of time getting The Wheatsheaf ready and we’ve now got a piano, which we’ve had donated to us, as the first thing you see when you come in.

“But people have actually been playing it - on Saturday, a guy started to play and everyone was singing along; it is great to see and creates a very organic atmosphere.

“It has been going great so far and everyone seems to be loving it.”

Fireplace Pizza at The Wheatsheaf is open from 4pm until around 8.30pm Wednesday to Saturday.

To keep up to date with Fireplace Pizza at The Wheatsheaf, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579141637411.