Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it
After what Greggs have called ‘buzz on TikTok’, the UK bakery chain have announced that their new mac & cheese is now for sale across the country at selected Greggs stores and bakeries.
“We know exactly why you’re here…” read a Greggs statement. “You’ve seen the buzz on TikTok, and you just can’t resist trying it for yourself. It’s true our Mac & Cheese is a thing of absolute beauty, but what’s the secret that has the UK’s mouth watering?
“This isn’t what you’re used to: our Mac & Cheese is delicious pasta smothered in a rich, creamy cheese sauce, topped with a blend of Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese,” it continued. “And just when you think it can’t get any better, we add a crunchy layer of ciabatta breadcrumbs and a sprinkle of parsley.”
Greggs have said that the mac & cheese is baked fresh in store everyday, resulting in a ‘warm box of gooey, crispy and oh-so-tasty comfort food’ which is now available in some 300 selected shops from £4.55 (£5.75 for a meal including a drink).
Here’s where to secure one for yourself:
Bristol
- Bristol, U1 St James Crt
- Bristol, U6 Transom Hse, Victoria St
- Bristol, S20 Venue, Merlin Rd Drive Thru
- Fieldfare, Harlequin BP
- Bristol, U5 The Square, 1 Temple Qu
- Greggs @ Sainsbury's Emersons Green
- Greggs @ Tesco Extra Brislington
Greater Manchester
- Ashton Under Lyne, 34 Staveleigh Way
- Bury, 16 Princess Pde, Mill Gate SC
- Salford, 104 Mather Way
- Swinton, 30 The Pde
- Middleton, U28 Middleton SC
- Manchester, Airp T1 Arrivals
- Manchester, 998 Ashton New Rd
- Manchester, U5 Thorncliffe House
- Manchester, U4, 1 Hardman Boulevard
- Salford, U4 Seaford Rd
- Manchester, 93 Piccadilly
- Manchester, Concourse Ksk, Victoria
- Wythenshawe, UA, The Hub, Ledson Rd
- Bolton, Bolton Interchange
- Irlam Gateway SS Drive Thru, Lverpool Rd
- Greggs @ Asda Eastlands
- Greggs @ Tesco Extra Oldham
- Manchester, U5 St Marys Gate
- Bolton, Logistics North Drive Thru
- Salford, Media City CP
- Stockport, 209 Stockport Rd
- Bolton, UA, Bolton Gate RP
- Greggs @ Tesco Walkden
- Greggs @ Tesco Failsworth
- Rochdale, U22 Riverside Walk
Lancashire
- Burnley, 69 The Mall, Charter Wlk S
- Lancaster Uni, 8 Alexandra Sq
- Blackpool, 1 Welbeck Ave
- Preston, U4 Tulkth Mill RP, Blackpo
- Burnley, Trafalgar St
- Fulwood, U5 Eastway RP
- Blackpool, UB Squires Gate RP
- Blackburn, UC Crabtree St
- Blackpool, U5 Tram Station
- Burnley, Rossendale Road SS
Merseyside
- Huyton, 45 Derby Rd
- Kirkby, 11 Saint Chads Pde
- Liverpool, U5 Brownlow Hill
- Liverpool, 38 Old Hall St
- Liverpool, 2A Catharine St
- Liverpool, U9 Great Homer, District
- Liverpool, Queens Square Bus Statio
- Greggs @ Asda Huyton
- Liverpool, U14 Central Station, Rnl
- Liverpool, John Lennon Airport
- Greggs @ Tesco Birkenhead
Tyne and Wear
- North Shields, 40 Bedford St
- Gateshead, Interchange SC
- Hebburn, U21 St James Mall SC
- Jarrow, 17 Bede PCT
- Sunderland, Park Lane Interchange
- Sunderland, Cafe Mall, The Bridges
- Newcastle, U1B Haymarket
- Newcastle, 31 Quayside
- Newcastle, Airport
- Jarrow, U2 Bede IE
- Gateshead, Metrocentre, Blue Mall
- Gateshead, U3 Saltmeadows Rd
- Team Valley, U4 Maingate
- Newcastle, U2 Wellbar Central
- Longbenton, Quorum Retail Pde
- Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru
- South Shields, Interchange, Fowler
- Newcastle, U9 Central Station
- Greggs @ Asda Boldon
- Greggs @ Tesco Extra Kingston Park
