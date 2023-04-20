Hard Rock Cafe Newcastle reveals brilliantly named menu for first 'Bottomless Britpop Brunch'

Newcastle’s Quayside Hard Rock Cafe has released the full menu for their upcoming bottomless Britpop brunch event, and there are enough puns to keep even the best singer-songwriters happy.

“The Don't Look Back in Angus Burger'', 'Bez's Bahama Mama' and 'The Burgess Bellini', these are just some of the 90s themed treats that will be on display with names being taken from various acts from the 1990s music movement which included Oasis, Blur, Pulp and Suede.

The bottomless brunch event will be taking place on Sunday, April 23 and will start at 4pm, just in time for anyone at St James Park for Newcastle United’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham.

Live music will be provided by one of the UK’s best Britpop bands The National Anthems and DJ sets will also make up part of the evening.

The band has spent time creating names for the restaurant’s creations with ‘Bez’s Bahama Mama’ and ‘Caught By The Fizz’ being announced as drink options.

Burgers include the ‘Original Legendary Masterplan’ option, named after the famous Oasis track while Primal Scream also get some love with the ‘’Moving On Up’ Mountains Burger.’

Other food options include the ‘BBQ Pulp Pork Sandwich,’ ‘Bittersweet Symph-non-carne’ and the ‘You’re Twisting My Mac, Chicken and Cheese, Man’ named after Pulp and songs from The Verve and Happy Mondays respectively.

The Britpop Bottomless Brunch experience includes table appetisers on arrival, a main course served up by the Hard Rock Cafe’s kitchen team and a full hour and a half of bottomless drinks, including a range of beers, ciders, wine and prosecco.

Tickets for the Bottomless Britpop Brunch at Hard Rock Cafe Newcastle are on sale now and priced at £40 per person. Tables for 1, 2, 4 and 6 people are available to buy from the Hard Rock Cafe Newcastle website.

