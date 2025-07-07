How to get free drinks and holidays by drinking Mother Mercy cocktails this summer

There’s free cocktails, discounts and even the chance to win a holiday up for grabs by drinking at a popular North East cocktail chain this summer.

You can collect stamps across the summer | Mother Mercy

Mother Mercy, which has bars in Sunderland and Newcastle, has teamed up with Hays Travel, who have their headquarters in Sunderland, to launch the Sip & Stamp Mother Mercy Passport.

Until September 30 2025, drinkers at any Mother Mercy venue will receive a Sip and Stamp Passport with the purchase of a drink.

The more stamps you get unlocks a range of rewards including a complimentary drink, 25% off your Mother Mercy bill and even the chance to win a £2,000 holiday with Hays Travel and easyJet holidays.

The Sip, Stamp and Win rules

*Visit any of Mother Mercy’s five cocktail bars and purchase a drink to receive your Sip & Stamp passport. Scan the accompanying QR code to enter for a chance to win a holiday worth £2000, courtesy of Hays Travel and easyJet holidays.

* Once you have collected three stamps, you’ll receive a complimentary drink of choice from Mother Mercy (T&Cs apply).

* Take a tour and collect five stamps (one from each venue) to earn 25% off your bill (T&Cs apply).

*Each stamp must come from a different venue.

Participating Mother Mercy Venues:

*Mother Mercy Cloth Market

*Mother Mercy at Fenwick

* Café Mercy at Grey Street, Newcastle

* Mother Mercy Heaton in Chillingham Road

*Mother Mercy Cocktail Cabin at Sheepfolds Stables in Sunderland