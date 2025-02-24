How to get your hands on The Botanist's viral hanging pancake in time for Shrove Tuesday
It will be the first time the treat has been served at The Botanist in Keel Square, which opened its doors in January 2024 - and a return to its other North East branch in Newcastle.
The dessert, which has gone viral in previous years, is only available for four days, from Monday, March 3 to Thursday, March 6, including, of course, Shrove Tuesday, which this year falls on Tuesday, March 4.
A a sweet twist on its famous Hanging Kebab, the bar-and-restaurant has created two different Hanging Pancake Kebab combinations, each priced at £9.95.
The first is the Strawberry Blondie with mini American pancakes, blondie bites, fresh strawberries and toasted marshmallows, served with strawberry and vanilla ice cream and raspberry coulis.
There’s also a Chocolate Orange version, with mini American pancakes, chocolate brownie bites and fresh orange, served with vanilla ice cream and a salted chocolate butterscotch sauce to drizzle down the kebab.
If you really want to push the boat out, there’s also a sharing option called The Sharer Stack, priced £45, which includes a choice of three Hanging Pancake Kebabs and a sharing tray with fresh fruit, caramelised banana, vanilla and strawberry ice-cream, raspberry coulis and salted chocolate butterscotch sauce.
If you want to secure a table for the treat you can book ahead at https://thebotanist.uk.com.
