The bespoke blue Sonic 3 Happy Meal box, toys, and books are back in McDonald’s restaurants to celebrate the new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film launch.

To coincide with the launch of the new Sonic 3 film in cinemas, Happy Meal customers can enjoy a limited edition Sonic 3 Happy Meal, available from now until 18th February, in an eye-catching blue Happy Meal box.

The new Sonic 3 McDonald's Happy Meal | McDonald's

With nine premium toys, inspired by favourite Sonic 3 characters, available in the line-up, customers are also being given access to huge cinema savings, with up to 30% off tickets for the whole family.

Team Sonic and Shadow have returned to grace Happy Meal boxes across the UK for the third year running. | McDonald's

Bringing the thrilling speed and strength of super-sonic adventure alongside Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Shadow, McDonald’s new Happy Meal enables kids to participate in a Sonic 3 mission accessible via QR codes on the side of each Sonic Happy Meal box.

There will also be a range of Super-Sonic activity sheets, Sonic 3 themed board games, and flags at the McDonald’s Family Hub.