I asked AI where the best place for curry is in South Tyneside - here's what it said

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

AI has revealed where the best places for curry are in South Tyneside.

When I posed the question to ChatGPT, the AI tool came up with an extensive list of popular venues that are based here in the borough.

The restaurants/takeaways that made the list were selected on the basis of “top-rated curry spots” that are “loved by locals”.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport at your leisure and get the headlines delivered to your inbox - click here

Take a look at some of the best restaurants/takeaways for a curry in South Tyneside, according to AI.

AI has revealed the best places for curry in South Tyneside.

1. These are the best places for curry in South Tyneside, according to AI

AI has revealed the best places for curry in South Tyneside. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Radhuni, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.

2. Radhuni, South Shields

Radhuni, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Dilshad, on Ocean Road, in South Shields.

3. Dilshad, South Shields

Dilshad, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Eastern Touch, on Station Approach, in East Boldon.

4. Eastern Touch, East Boldon

Eastern Touch, on Station Approach, in East Boldon. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CurrySouth TynesideRestaurantsChatGPT
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice